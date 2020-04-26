DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services. It offers truck, ship and plane transport services as well as warehousing and logistic services. The company also provides shipment booking, pick-up, custom clearance, cargo consolidation, document and insurance services as well as warehousing, picking/packaging, distribution, supply chain management and order planning services. It operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, Australia and the Pacific. DSV A/S is headquartered in Hedehusene, Denmark. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised DSV AS/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of DSV AS/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS DSDVY traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.01. The stock had a trading volume of 33,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.77. DSV AS/ADR has a twelve month low of $32.03 and a twelve month high of $58.25. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.24.

DSV AS/ADR Company Profile

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America and South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air and sea freight services, including standard freight, compliance, and carrier services, as well as container and sea-air freight services.

