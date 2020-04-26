Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynavax Technologies discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize innovative products to treat and prevent allergies, infectious diseases, and chronic inflammatory diseases using versatile, proprietary approaches that alter immune system responses in highly specific ways. Dynavax’s clinical development programs are based on immunostimulatory sequences which are short DNA sequences that enhance the ability of the immune system to fight disease and control chronic inflammation. “

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

DVAX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.19.

Dynavax Technologies stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,523,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,655. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.85. Dynavax Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $8.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.11.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 433.29% and a negative return on equity of 571.95%. Research analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,215,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,881,000 after purchasing an additional 215,785 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 59,661 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 625.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 79,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 68,191 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 367,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 74,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynavax Technologies (DVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.