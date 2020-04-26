DZ Bank Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Sartorius (OTCMKTS:SARTF)

Sartorius (OTCMKTS:SARTF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by research analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sartorius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.
SARTF traded up $11.33 on Friday, reaching $275.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.72 and its 200 day moving average is $199.17. Sartorius has a 1 year low of $164.10 and a 1 year high of $275.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.46 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
