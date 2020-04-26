East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $416.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.75 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 14.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $30.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.79. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $52.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.88.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

Several analysts have recently commented on EWBC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. DA Davidson cut their target price on East West Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BidaskClub cut East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

In other news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 10,172 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $305,770.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,217.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Herman Y. Li sold 3,300 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $102,399.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,869.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,098 shares of company stock worth $533,193. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.