Electra (ECA) Achieves Market Cap of $3.51 Million

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One Electra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Fatbtc, Novaexchange and CoinBene. In the last seven days, Electra has traded down 27.4% against the US dollar. Electra has a market capitalization of $3.51 million and $2,246.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electra Coin Profile

ECA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,536,924,206 coins and its circulating supply is 28,669,767,653 coins. Electra’s official website is electraproject.org . Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA . The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Electra

Electra can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, CoinBene, Cryptopia, Fatbtc, Cryptohub, CoinFalcon and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electra using one of the exchanges listed above.

