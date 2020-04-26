electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Electrocore, LLC operates as a bio-electronic medicine company. It reseraches and develops therapeutic technologies based in neurology and rheumatology. Electrocore, LLC is based in NJ, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of electroCore in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on electroCore from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on electroCore from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of electroCore in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. electroCore currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECOR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.06. 956,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,518,736. The stock has a market cap of $33.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. electroCore has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $6.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.28.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.78 million. As a group, analysts expect that electroCore will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other electroCore news, Director Thomas J. Errico bought 176,470 shares of electroCore stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $149,999.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,504 shares in the company, valued at $146,628.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 43.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in electroCore by 9.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 18,003 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of electroCore by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 35,001 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of electroCore by 299.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 100,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of electroCore by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 19,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of electroCore by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

electroCore, Inc, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

