electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.92% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Electrocore, LLC operates as a bio-electronic medicine company. It reseraches and develops therapeutic technologies based in neurology and rheumatology. Electrocore, LLC is based in NJ, United States. “

Get electroCore alerts:

ECOR has been the topic of several other research reports. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of electroCore in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of electroCore in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of electroCore from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of electroCore from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. electroCore presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

electroCore stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.06. The stock had a trading volume of 956,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,518,736. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.14. electroCore has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $6.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.28.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.78 million. On average, research analysts expect that electroCore will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Errico acquired 176,470 shares of electroCore stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $149,999.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 172,504 shares in the company, valued at $146,628.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in electroCore in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in electroCore during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in electroCore by 43.5% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 19,796 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of electroCore by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of electroCore by 299.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 100,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on electroCore (ECOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.