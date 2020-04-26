Electroneum Price Up 12.7% This Week (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. In the last week, Electroneum has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $21.91 million and approximately $101,167.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, TradeOgre, Liquid and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Electroneum

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,077,871,072 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

Electroneum Coin Trading

Electroneum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Liquid, Cryptomate, Bitbns, Kucoin, Cryptopia, CoinBene and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

