ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Elekta AB is a human care company engaged in developing and selling clinical solutions for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. It develops tools and treatment planning systems for radiation therapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy, as well as workflow enhancing software systems across the spectrum of cancer care. The Company’s offering is divided into five areas: Neuroscience, Oncology, Software, Brachytherapy and Services. Elekta AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Separately, Pareto Securities downgraded ELEKTA AB/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

OTCMKTS:EKTAY traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.67. The company had a trading volume of 6,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,876. ELEKTA AB/ADR has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $14.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ELEKTA AB/ADR had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $384.05 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that ELEKTA AB/ADR will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ELEKTA AB/ADR

Elekta AB (publ) provides equipment and software for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy systems under the Versa HD, Precise Treatment System, and Elekta Compact names; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

