Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.70-6.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.7-24.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.73 billion.Eli Lilly And Co also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.70-6.90 EPS.

LLY opened at $162.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.57. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $164.90. The company has a market cap of $153.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.16.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 197.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $157.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $154.25.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,087 shares in the company, valued at $2,863,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total transaction of $29,322,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,589,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,653,334,750.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 863,657 shares of company stock valued at $123,406,971. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

