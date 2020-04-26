Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.70-6.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.7-24.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.73 billion.Eli Lilly And Co also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 6.70-6.90 EPS.
LLY opened at $162.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.57. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $164.90. The company has a market cap of $153.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.16.
Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 197.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,087 shares in the company, valued at $2,863,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total transaction of $29,322,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,589,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,653,334,750.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 863,657 shares of company stock valued at $123,406,971. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Eli Lilly And Co
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.
