Elysian Reaches One Day Volume of $520,049.00 (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. During the last week, Elysian has traded 16% higher against the dollar. Elysian has a market cap of $58,193.46 and $520,049.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysian token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including Liquid, CoinExchange, YoBit and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013186 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $195.82 or 0.02563824 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00214006 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00061272 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00048580 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000816 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000186 BTC.

About Elysian

Elysian’s genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely

Elysian Token Trading

Elysian can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, IDEX, Stocks.Exchange, BitForex, Hotbit, YoBit, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

