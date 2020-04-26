Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.10% from the stock’s previous close.

EMR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.27.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $53.82. 5,052,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,474,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $78.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,290.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,705,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,121,429,000 after purchasing an additional 102,776 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,517,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,302,000 after purchasing an additional 203,498 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $526,722,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,043,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,610,000 after purchasing an additional 69,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,146,000 after purchasing an additional 563,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

