Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Upgraded to Buy at Argus

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $58.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Argus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EMR. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Vertical Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.27.

Shares of EMR traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, reaching $53.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,052,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,474,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.28. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $526,722,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 5,838.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,914,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864,953 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,112,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,388,000 after acquiring an additional 872,046 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,274,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,452,000 after purchasing an additional 742,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1,078.0% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 654,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,184,000 after purchasing an additional 598,880 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

