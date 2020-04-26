Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

ECPG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of ECPG traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.71. 269,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,858. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.51 million, a P/E ratio of 3.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Encore Capital Group has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $40.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.31.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $347.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.11 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that Encore Capital Group will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 221.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

