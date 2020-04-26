Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Encore Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ECPG traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.71. 269,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,858. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.02 and its 200 day moving average is $33.31. Encore Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $40.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $347.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.11 million. On average, analysts predict that Encore Capital Group will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECPG. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 847,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,226,000 after acquiring an additional 39,253 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encore Capital Group (ECPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.