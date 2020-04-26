Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Encore Wire Corporation is a low-cost manufacturer of copper electrical building wire and cable. The Company is a significant supplier of both residential wire for interior electrical wiring in homes, apartments and manufactured housing, as well as building wire for electrical distribution in commercial and industrial buildings. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Encore Wire from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised Encore Wire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Sidoti lowered their target price on Encore Wire from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

WIRE traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.27. The company had a trading volume of 112,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,669. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.33. The company has a market cap of $923.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.28. Encore Wire has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $62.08.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $302.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.31 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Encore Wire will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.89%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Encore Wire by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,075,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,408,000 after acquiring an additional 129,347 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 779,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,726,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 724,265 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,573,000 after buying an additional 194,378 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 631,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,246,000 after buying an additional 27,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,425,000 after buying an additional 17,073 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

