EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Earns Underperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2020

EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of EPOKY stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.05. 50,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,286. EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $12.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.23.

EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR Company Profile

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of various solutions for rock drilling and excavation, demolition, and recycling worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides underground equipment, including face and production drill rigs and equipment for rock reinforcement, as well as loading and haulage, mechanical rock excavation, and ventilation systems; drill rigs for underground mining and infrastructure applications; rock reinforcement equipment for underground mining and tunneling; equipment for raiseboring, boxhole boring, and down reaming; and mechanical rock excavation equipment for continuous rock excavation in mining and tunneling.

