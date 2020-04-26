EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Earns Underperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of EPOKY stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.05. 50,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,286. EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $12.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.23.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of various solutions for rock drilling and excavation, demolition, and recycling worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides underground equipment, including face and production drill rigs and equipment for rock reinforcement, as well as loading and haulage, mechanical rock excavation, and ventilation systems; drill rigs for underground mining and infrastructure applications; rock reinforcement equipment for underground mining and tunneling; equipment for raiseboring, boxhole boring, and down reaming; and mechanical rock excavation equipment for continuous rock excavation in mining and tunneling.

