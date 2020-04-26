Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ETRN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equitrans Midstream has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.18.

NASDAQ ETRN traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $8.08. 6,150,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,045,210. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.10. Equitrans Midstream has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $22.29.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $425.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.80 million.

In other news, Director Kenneth Michael Burke purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,476.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas F. Karam purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $478,500.00. Insiders have bought 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $791,200 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETRN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 108,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $5,925,000.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

