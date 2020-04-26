Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Erie Indemnity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Erie Indemnity from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

ERIE stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $173.32. 86,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,273. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.39. Erie Indemnity has a 1-year low of $130.20 and a 1-year high of $270.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.78.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $596.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.20 million. Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 12.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that Erie Indemnity will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio is 63.70%.

In other Erie Indemnity news, Director Eugene C. Connell purchased 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $139.82 per share, for a total transaction of $38,450.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,995.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 45.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Erie Indemnity by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 765,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,093,000 after acquiring an additional 12,489 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Erie Indemnity by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 353,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,687,000 after buying an additional 52,857 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 223,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,072,000 after acquiring an additional 6,659 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 152.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 148,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,575,000 after purchasing an additional 89,369 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity in the 4th quarter worth $18,504,000. Institutional investors own 36.36% of the company’s stock.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

