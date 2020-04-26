Ero Copper’s (ERRPF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC lowered their target price on Ero Copper from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Pi Financial upgraded Ero Copper to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Ero Copper from $23.00 to $14.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

Shares of ERRPF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,655. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of $5.92 and a twelve month high of $19.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.98.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

