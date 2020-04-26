Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.80.

Several research firms have commented on ESNT. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Essent Group from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Essent Group from $62.00 to $36.00 and set an “above average” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners raised Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

In related news, Director Robert Glanville bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,544.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 4th quarter worth $47,797,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,749,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,938,000 after buying an additional 863,323 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 4th quarter worth $35,745,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in Essent Group by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 556,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,928,000 after purchasing an additional 198,168 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Essent Group by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 381,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,842,000 after purchasing an additional 150,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

ESNT traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $24.42. 956,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,767. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.89 and a 200-day moving average of $46.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.61. Essent Group has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $55.84.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.94 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 64.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Essent Group will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

