EUNO Reaches One Day Volume of $7,937.00 (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. During the last week, EUNO has traded 70.6% higher against the dollar. EUNO has a market cap of $216,943.81 and $7,937.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EUNO alerts:

Axe (AXE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003296 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000756 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00001029 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 36,733,524 coins and its circulating supply is 33,768,818 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co.

Buying and Selling EUNO

EUNO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.