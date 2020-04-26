Factom Price Hits $1.72 (FCT)

Factom (CURRENCY:FCT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One Factom coin can currently be purchased for about $1.72 or 0.00022562 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, BCEX and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Factom has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. Factom has a market cap of $15.56 million and $432,504.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Factom alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013144 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.07 or 0.02559683 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00214106 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00061124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00049219 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000824 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000186 BTC.

About Factom

Factom’s launch date was October 5th, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 9,051,049 coins. Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Factom is factom.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Factom Coin Trading

Factom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bit-Z, Bittrex, BCEX, Poloniex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Factom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Factom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Factom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Factom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.