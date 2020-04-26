Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th.

Fastenal has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Fastenal has a dividend payout ratio of 82.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Fastenal to earn $1.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.5%.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $36.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.73 and its 200-day moving average is $35.41.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 14.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.94 per share, with a total value of $25,855.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $286,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,914,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,473 shares of company stock valued at $565,929 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FAST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stephens lifted their target price on Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fastenal from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.80.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.