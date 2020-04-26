Ferguson Plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ferguson Plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on FERGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ferguson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

FERGY traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $6.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,810. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.28. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.29. Ferguson has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

