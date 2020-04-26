FintruX Network Trading 19.7% Lower This Week (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded down 34.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. In the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded down 19.7% against the dollar. One FintruX Network token can now be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Liquid, HitBTC and IDEX. FintruX Network has a market cap of $726,567.17 and approximately $320.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FintruX Network Token Profile

FintruX Network’s launch date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com . FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

FintruX Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Liquid and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

