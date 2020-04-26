First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their buy rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FQVLF. Deutsche Bank cut First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup raised First Quantum Minerals to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TD Securities cut First Quantum Minerals to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Quantum Minerals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.81.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

FQVLF stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,038. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.33 and a beta of 2.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $11.15.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 1.40%.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.004 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.