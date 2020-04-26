FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.42 EPS

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $633.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.90 million. FirstService had a positive return on equity of 22.68% and a negative net margin of 9.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

Shares of FSV stock opened at $81.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 47.16 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. FirstService has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $114.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. FirstService’s payout ratio is -10.14%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on FirstService from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub cut FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstService from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on FirstService from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

