FLO One Day Trading Volume Reaches $16,114.00 (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One FLO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0249 or 0.00000327 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FLO has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar. FLO has a market capitalization of $3.79 million and $16,114.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00063759 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000053 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling FLO

FLO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

