Flowchain (FLC) Market Capitalization Hits $1.64 Million

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One Flowchain token can currently be purchased for $2.19 or 0.00028722 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX and DigiFinex. Flowchain has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $99,390.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Flowchain has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00052600 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.97 or 0.04513495 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00064192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00037125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013128 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004973 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00009831 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Flowchain Token Profile

Flowchain (FLC) is a token. It was first traded on September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 749,071 tokens. Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co . Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin

Flowchain Token Trading

Flowchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

