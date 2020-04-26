Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Forward Air from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Forward Air from $81.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forward Air from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Forward Air from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.50.
Shares of FWRD traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,067. Forward Air has a 1-year low of $39.59 and a 1-year high of $72.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 603.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.
About Forward Air
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).
