Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Forward Air from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Forward Air from $81.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forward Air from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Forward Air from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Shares of FWRD traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,067. Forward Air has a 1-year low of $39.59 and a 1-year high of $72.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $381.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.28 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 603.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

