FRESENIUS SE &/S’s (FSNUY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FSNUY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded FRESENIUS SE &/S from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FRESENIUS SE &/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Get FRESENIUS SE &/S alerts:

Shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.39. 24,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,051. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day moving average is $12.28. FRESENIUS SE &/S has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $14.54.

FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FRESENIUS SE &/S will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About FRESENIUS SE &/S

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for FRESENIUS SE &/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRESENIUS SE &/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.