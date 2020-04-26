Frontier Developments PLC (LON:FDEV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Frontier Developments PLC (LON:FDEV) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,551.50 ($20.41).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Frontier Developments from GBX 1,520 ($19.99) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

Get Frontier Developments alerts:

Shares of Frontier Developments stock traded down GBX 82 ($1.08) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,370 ($18.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,600. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,248.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,229.82. The firm has a market cap of $533.09 million and a PE ratio of 98.56. Frontier Developments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 829 ($10.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,452 ($19.10). The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.00.

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.