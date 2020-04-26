FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered FRP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of FRPH traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $42.40. 28,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,152. The firm has a market cap of $415.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. FRP has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $60.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.68.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 68.10%. The company had revenue of $5.80 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in FRP in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in FRP in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in FRP by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of FRP in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FRP by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

FRP Company Profile

FRP Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.

