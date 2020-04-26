FTX Token (FTT) Price Tops $2.85 on Major Exchanges

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 26th. During the last seven days, FTX Token has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One FTX Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.85 or 0.00037224 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEx and BitMax. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $271.71 million and $1.55 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FTX Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00052670 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.45 or 0.04502818 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00064020 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013119 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004967 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00009876 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

FTX Token Token Profile

FTT is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 346,291,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,419,564 tokens. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx

Buying and Selling FTX Token

FTX Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx and BitMax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FTX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FTX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.