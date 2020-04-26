GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.17.

GLIBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of GCI Liberty in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Benchmark lowered their target price on GCI Liberty from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on GCI Liberty from $92.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of GLIBA traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.64. The company had a trading volume of 649,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,546. GCI Liberty has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $79.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $6.99. The business had revenue of $232.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.00 million. GCI Liberty had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 216.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GCI Liberty will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GCI Liberty news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 50,000 shares of GCI Liberty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $3,592,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 867,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,309,613.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 4,641 shares of GCI Liberty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $200,398.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 765,325 shares in the company, valued at $33,046,733.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,972 shares of company stock worth $7,285,842 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,266,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,414,000 after acquiring an additional 71,690 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in GCI Liberty by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,036,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,135,000 after acquiring an additional 194,334 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC increased its stake in GCI Liberty by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC now owns 2,066,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,389,000 after acquiring an additional 144,047 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,739,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,245,000 after buying an additional 48,718 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty in the fourth quarter worth about $85,001,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

