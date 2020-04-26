General Moly (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Moly (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “General Moly is a U.S.-based molybdenum mineral exploration and development company listed on the American Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol GMO. Their primary asset, their interest in the Mt. Hope project located in central Nevada, is considered one of the world’s largest and highest grade molybdenum deposits. Combined with their second molybdenum property, the Hall-Tonopah project which is also located in central Nevada. Their goal is to become the largest primary molybdenum producer by the middle of the next decade. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $0.75 target price on shares of General Moly in a research note on Monday, April 6th.

Shares of GMO stock traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.19. The stock had a trading volume of 102,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,276. General Moly has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $0.45.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in General Moly stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Moly, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 505,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned approximately 0.36% of General Moly worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

General Moly Company Profile

General Moly, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Eureka Moly, LLC, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for molybdenum and copper deposits. It primarily has an 80% interests in the Mt. Hope project consisting of 13 patented lode claims and 1 mill site claim with proven and probable molybdenum reserves totaling approximately 1.4 billion pounds located in Eureka County, Nevada.

