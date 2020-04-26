Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Cfra

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) had its price target lowered by Cfra from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

GNTX has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Gentex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut Gentex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Gentex from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gentex in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a sell rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.50.

Get Gentex alerts:

Shares of GNTX stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,818,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,743. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.20. Gentex has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $31.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average is $27.49.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $453.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.65 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Gentex will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

In other Gentex news, Director James H. Wallace sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $360,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,118.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its position in Gentex by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Gentex by 1,258.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,004,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,096,000 after acquiring an additional 930,100 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its position in Gentex by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 47,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 13,703 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Gentex by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $697,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.