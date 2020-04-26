Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GGB. TheStreet cut Gerdau from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Scotiabank cut Gerdau from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gerdau in a report on Monday, April 20th.

Get Gerdau alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Gerdau by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in Gerdau by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 14,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Gerdau by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gerdau by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 8.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GGB traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.95. 14,303,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,214,269. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Gerdau has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $5.34.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.