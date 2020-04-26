Global Social Chain (GSC) Price Reaches $0.0039

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Global Social Chain has a total market cap of $2.16 million and $15,978.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Global Social Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Rfinex, HADAX, OKEx and Indodax. During the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $195.85 or 0.02562445 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00213856 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00061094 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00049056 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000821 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000186 BTC.

About Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 554,805,968 tokens. Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Rfinex, Indodax and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

