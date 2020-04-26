GoldFund (GFUN) Trading 9.7% Higher This Week

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded up 15.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Over the last week, GoldFund has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar. GoldFund has a total market cap of $130,892.48 and approximately $8,300.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldFund token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Dcoin, Coinhub and P2PB2B.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GoldFund alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000181 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004988 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000030 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000198 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000215 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000111 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund Profile

GFUN is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 tokens. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

GoldFund Token Trading

GoldFund can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinhub, P2PB2B and Dcoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoldFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.