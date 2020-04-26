GoldMint (MNTP) Price Tops $0.62 on Exchanges

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 26th. GoldMint has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $4,085.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GoldMint has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GoldMint coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00008079 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Bancor Network, YoBit and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013139 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $196.24 or 0.02565381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00214161 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00061296 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00048590 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000815 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000186 BTC.

GoldMint Coin Profile

GoldMint launched on August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io . GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io . The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GoldMint

GoldMint can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX, Bancor Network and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldMint using one of the exchanges listed above.

