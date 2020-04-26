Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

GSHD has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.60.

Goosehead Insurance stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.08. 164,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,333. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.30. Goosehead Insurance has a 12 month low of $27.05 and a 12 month high of $63.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 128.41 and a beta of 0.60.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $23.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $166,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 742,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,437,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 747,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,122,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 435,851 shares of company stock worth $21,147,512 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. 41.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

