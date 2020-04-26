Graft Reaches Market Capitalization of $135,313.65 (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Graft has a total market capitalization of $135,313.65 and $10.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Graft has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. One Graft coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.01 or 0.00798683 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006511 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00001069 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Graft Coin Profile

GRFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . Graft’s official website is www.graft.network

Buying and Selling Graft

Graft can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.

