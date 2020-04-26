Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) to post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Greenlane’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.10). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Greenlane.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.67). Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 35.93% and a negative net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $37.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.88 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Northland Securities cut their price target on Greenlane from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Greenlane from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greenlane has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

Shares of Greenlane stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.28. 112,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,497. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average of $2.72. Greenlane has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $20.86.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Greenlane by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenlane during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 311,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 16,605 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Greenlane in the fourth quarter valued at about $547,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Greenlane in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 5.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

