Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Guardant Health from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Guardant Health from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim began coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.57.

Shares of Guardant Health stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,748. Guardant Health has a 12 month low of $55.90 and a 12 month high of $112.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.63 and a 200 day moving average of $74.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -90.70 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 8.00.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 33.84%. The company had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 2,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total value of $164,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,830.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Samir Kaul sold 25,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total value of $2,059,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,258.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 253,420 shares of company stock worth $17,848,441. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,624,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,947,000 after purchasing an additional 330,861 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 418.9% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,334,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,513 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,123,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,768,000 after acquiring an additional 44,061 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 924,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,275,000 after acquiring an additional 254,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 754,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,923,000 after purchasing an additional 178,873 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

