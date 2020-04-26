Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Downgraded by Peel Hunt to Hold

Peel Hunt cut shares of Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Halma from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Halma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

HLMAF traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,366. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 0.85. Halma has a one year low of $19.23 and a one year high of $29.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.99.

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

