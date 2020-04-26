Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

HALO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.29.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,924,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,084. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $23.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.72 and a 200 day moving average of $18.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -46.84 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $53.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.69 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.71% and a negative net margin of 36.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley acquired 52,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.23 per share, with a total value of $748,910.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 242,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,450,305.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,020,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 89,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 26,801 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,510,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,964,000 after purchasing an additional 82,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amia Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,588,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.