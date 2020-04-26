HANG LUNG PROPE/S (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HANG LUNG PROPE/S (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of HANG LUNG PROPE/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of HLPPY traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.63. 16,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,792. HANG LUNG PROPE/S has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $12.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.87.

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing in Mainland China, Property Leasing in Hong Kong, and Property Sales in Hong Kong segments.

