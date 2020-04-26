HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Lowered to Sell at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank lowered shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HARGREAVES LANS/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRGLY traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45 shares, compared to its average volume of 112. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 1.16. HARGREAVES LANS/ADR has a 1 year low of $27.76 and a 1 year high of $61.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.53.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

